SOTC Launches Holidays to Western Australia

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Unique tours to Western Australia specially designed for new-age travellersMUMBAI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOTC Travel has announced the launch of two new exquisite holiday experiences in Western Australia (WA).Tailored to the new-age traveller, the new holiday experiences include 'Customised Holidays' and 'Self-Drive Customised Holidays' , the tours have been curated for adventure seekers, families and honeymooners keen to visit the unexplored and the beautiful state of Western Australia.As part of these packages, travellers can explore the capital city of Perth, home to a flourishing food, drink and cultural scene. Enjoy the bustling and historic port city of Fremantle, escape to the island playground of Rottnest and enjoy the Margaret River region, popular for its premium wine, gourmet produce, beautiful beaches, tall forests, underground cave systems and wildflowers.The special offer to travel to Western Australia also includes a free 4-day stopover in either Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bali, Dubai, Egypt or Mauritius with accommodation, sightseeing, transfers and breakfast all included.Daniel D'souza, President and Country Head, Leisure,SOTC Travel, said, "Australia continues to grow as an aspirational destination. We have specially curated these packages keeping in mind, the growing popularity of Australia as a travellers' favourite destination, and to give them a taste of the scenic and untouched beauty of Western Australia." He added, "Our exclusive tours with attractive offers and discounts include enthralling activities that are sure to cater to the preferences of our discerning travel segments. Our prime objective is to fuel the holiday demand amongst consumers, through a range of individually curated offers and deals for Indian travellers who look for value for money. With our exclusive Customised and Self-Drive Customised Holidays, we wish to provide each traveller with an unforgettable holiday experience."Brodie Carr, Tourism, Western Australia, Managing Director exclaimed, "We are proud to partner with SOTC Travel to encourage more Indian travellers to explore all our stunning and unique State has to offer. From the new hotel rooms, dining options and tourism precincts of our transformed capital city to our diverse regional areas, WA is truly a must-see holiday destination." Package Details:1. Self-Drive Customised Holidays6-Day Best of Western Australia @ INR 1,27,000Visit: Perth, Margaret River and DunsboroughEnjoy an upgrade to SUV vehicle for 3 daysInclusions: airfare, accommodation, visa fee, taxes, travel insurance, sightseeing, meals and transfers. 2. Customised Holidays7-Day Perth and Singapore @ INR 1,50,200 (includes airfare)Visit: Perth and Singapore Enjoy a segway tour at Rottnest Island.Inclusions: airfare, accommodation, visa fee, taxes, travel insurance, sightseeing, meals and transfers as per itinerary. Get a 4-Day International Holiday Free on the Existing Holiday PackageOne can choose a free holiday from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bali, Dubai, Egypt and Mauritius.Includes: accommodation, sightseeing, transfers and breakfast.About SOTC Travel:SOTC Travel Limited (Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel and Foreign Exchange.SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, SOTC has escorted many travellers across the globe for more than 70 years to various destinations around the world. A new-age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritise their holidays.For more information, please visit: https://www.sotc.in/