SOTC Launches its 'Last Minute Deals' - a 10-Day Sale for Spontaneous Travelers This Holiday Season

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Offers Irresistible Tour Packages across Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa SOTC - one of India's leading travel and tourism companies, today announced their 'Last Minute Deals' sale for travelers who missed enjoying the benefit of advance booking this holiday season. The 10 day sale will be valid from 8th May to 17th May and will be an opportunity for spontaneous travelers to book attractive tour packages across Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa.Asia and Europe have always trended as preferred destinations for Indian travelers, especially during summer. With holiday season currently at its peak, consumers across demographics are presented with an opportunity by SOTC to avail holiday experiences at best prices through carefully designed tour packages for domestic and international destinations catering to diverse budgets. With 7 decades of experience, this is another unique initiative by SOTC, a leader in the travel sector to cater to the preferences of the new age experiential Indian traveler.Indian customers today are opting for last minute holiday deals, and seek value for money offers. With the soaring airfares this summer season, SOTC has optimised demand by launching this enticing sale with well-curated packages and deals, for customised holidays anywhere between May-September this year across Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. These packages include return airfares, accommodation, sightseeing, transfers, breakfast, Indian dinners and a local/Indian tour manager for sightseeing among other assistance. Bookings for the 'Last Minute Deals' sale can be made online (mobile and website) and offline, through SOTC Travels and the SOTC Holiday Carnival.Commenting on the sale, Mr. Daniel D'Souza, President and Country Head (Leisure), SOTC Travel said, "With years of experience in providing expert travel assistance, SOTC understands the need of discerning and value-driven traveler across the country. This Summer Season with the soaring airfares, we want travelers not to postpone their holiday plans. As a leading Tour Operator, we have the inventory to offer our consumers priceless holiday experiences at competitive prices. To cater to the demand of the last minute Indian traveler, we have introduced our exclusive 'Last Minute Deals' to offer attractive and experiential holidays to preferred domestic destinations like Leh-Ladakh, Bhutan and international destinations of Asia, Australia, Africa Europe at unbeatable prices. With the emerging trend of customers wanting the best vacation deals even at the last minute, we have specially curated this enticing sale to channel the summer holiday demand across demographics. We urge travelers to make the most of this 10-day sale and continue to create memorable experiences with SOTC."Asia Holidays Starting @ 28,600, With Airfare Included: 1. 5-Day ThailandINR 28,6002. 7-Day Malaysia & SingaporeOffer: Child Stays FreeSpecial Price Starting at INR 69,6003. 6-Day Scenic BaliSpecial Price: INR 61,300Europe Holidays Starting @ 1,23,000 With Airfare Included: 1. 7-Day Best of SwitzerlandINR 1,40,5002. 8-Day Amazing EuropeanVisit: France and SwitzerlandINR 1,48,4003. 10-Day Europe SplendorVisit: Italy, Vatican, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and FranceINR 1,61,4004. 8-Day Europe GetawayVisit: Germany, Switzerland, France and BelgiumINR 1,23,000Other Popular Holidays Starting @ 1,35,400 With Airfare Included: 1. 8-Day Mysterious ChinaINR 1,36,0002.7-Day Kenya SafariINR 1,35,4003.10-Day South African Splendor with KwantuINR 1,72,9004.11-Day Wonders of AustraliaINR 2,67,800 Domestic Holidays With Free Movie Tickets for 6 Months: 1.6 Day Ladakh @ INR 35,600 and 6 Day Bhutan @ INR 43,100Book a Summer Holiday and Get a 4-Day International Holiday Free. One can choose from among Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bali, Dubai, Egypt, and Mauritius. The Holiday includes Accommodation, Sightseeing, Transfers, and Breakfast. About SOTC Travel Limited SOTC Travel Limited (Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel.SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted lakhs of travelers across the globe for more than 68 years to various destinations around the world. It is one of the leaders in segments, namely Escorted Group Tours, Customized Holidays, Holidays of India and Incentive Travel amongst others. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.Source: SOTC Travel Limited PWRPWR