Soulja Boy arrested for probation violation

Los Angeles, Mar 16 (PTI) Rapper Soulja Boy was taken into custody on Friday for probation violation.The 28-year-old musician is currently on probation and his offenses apparently date back eight years. According to TMZ, the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Way, was arrested in the San Fernando Valley area for allegedly having firearms and ammo.The publication said Soulja went to see his probation officer and when he visited the officer he was "cuffed and taken to jail".The rapper is currently in prison in Van Nuys and will reportedly appear in court on Saturday to face a judge. PTI SHD