South African police issue arrest warrant against Ajay Gupta

Johannesburg, Feb 15 (PTI) South African police have obtained an arrest warrant for absconding Ajay Gupta, the India-born close aide of scandal-hit former president Jacob Zuma, media reports said today.

The Hawks - the polices elite high-priority crimes unit - yesterday arrested three people as they raided the posh home of India-born Guptas, a controversial business family linked to Zuma, who resigned today.

Ajay?? the patriarch of the embattled Gupta family?? is "on the run" and surrounded by a team of heavily armed bodyguards, Times Live reported.

Hawks officials confirmed that Ajay was a fugitive from the law and that they had obtained a warrant for his arrest, the report said. PTI CPS AKJ