scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

South African police issue arrest warrant against Ajay Gupta

Johannesburg, Feb 15 (PTI) South African police have obtained an arrest warrant for absconding Ajay Gupta, the India-born close aide of scandal-hit former president Jacob Zuma, media reports said today.

The Hawks - the polices elite high-priority crimes unit - yesterday arrested three people as they raided the posh home of India-born Guptas, a controversial business family linked to Zuma, who resigned today.

Ajay?? the patriarch of the embattled Gupta family?? is "on the run" and surrounded by a team of heavily armed bodyguards, Times Live reported.

Hawks officials confirmed that Ajay was a fugitive from the law and that they had obtained a warrant for his arrest, the report said. PTI CPS AKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos