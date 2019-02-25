South Bengaluru Gets a New Residential Landmark

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate conglomerate is pleased to announce the launch of Evita inside its integrated community at Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. The thoughtfully planned architectural marvel is certain to meet the aspirational needs of people and is set to become one of the most desirable and sought-after addresses in the city. The lavishly designed residences come with premium specifications and offer breathtaking views of the city and the internal courtyard. The tower is registered with Karnataka RERA. The 18 storied masterpiece will provide a holistic living experience to discerning home buyers. Customers can choose from 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK and 3BHK apartments with RERA carpet area ranging between 871 sq. ft. - 1265 sq. ft and prices starting at Rs. 75 lakhs. Speaking on the launch, Prashant Mirkar, VP - Marketing & Sales, House of Hiranandani, said, "The launch is in line with our strategy of creating landmark destinations that offer residents a taste of opulent living. Our new tower is strategically located to offer residents South Bengalurus most coveted views along with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure their overall well being." The award-winning integrated community at Bannerghatta is built nearby a serene lakeside sanctuary and subsumes within its fold splendor and functionality through its ethereal landscaped gardens interspersed with lively, sparkling water bodies. A perfect combination of serene ambiance and premium amenities has made it a preferred choice for home buyers in South Bengaluru. The easy access to corporate parks, important commercial destinations, educational institutions, healthcare and recreation centers has also contributed significantly to its success. Mr Mirkar added that the ongoing infrastructure developments in South Bengaluru will have a positive impact on property prices in the future. Hence, one must make use of this opportunity and invest here to enjoy long term capital appreciation. The residents of Evita have access to a host of indoor and outdoor amenities like fully equipped clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, kids play area, tennis & basketball courts, jogging track to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Initiatives, like rainwater harvesting, solar panels and zero discharge have been incorporated into the design to make the community eco-friendly and sustainable. The beautiful landscaping and stunning views of the Hulimavu Lake are bound to appeal to the modern generation. About House of Hiranandani Since inception into the urbane terrains of India, House of Hiranandani has altered the way living spaces are designed, thereby transforming the ethos and aesthetics of real estate in India. Pillared by a unique approach to designing and planning, the company invest heavily in research and development ensuring that each of its developments surpasses industry benchmarks and redefines value engineering and design. The buildings and supporting infrastructure are designed to ensure low maintenance, yet add value to the lives of our residents. The selection of materials is robust to ensure longevity and is passed only after stringent quality checks. Today, House of Hiranandani has carved a niche for itself and is synonymous with innovation, transparency, quality construction, superior design and customer satisfaction. House of Hiranandani has a national presence with projects in Mumbai (Hiranandani Gardens - Powai, Hiranandani Meadows - Thane, Hiranandani Estate - Thane, Hiranandani Business Park - Powai & Thane), Bengaluru (Hebbal, Devanahalli& Bannerghatta), Chennai (OMR &Thaiyur) and Hyderabad (Shankarpally). PWRPWR