South Delhi admin demolishes unauthorised structures

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The South Delhi administration on Thursday carried out a demolition drive to raze unauthorised structures in several places, including Jhuggi Jhopari (JJ) clusters in Maidangarhi area here.According to an official statement, about 150 bigha land was freed from encroachment."Encroachment was in the form of jhuggi, some encroachment in the form of boundary walls, some single and double storey building all have been demolished," it stated. It also said that the land has been handed over to the Forest Department and fencing work is going on in the area. PTI BUN DPB