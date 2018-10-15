South Indian Bank posts Rs 70 cr profit in Q2

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) South Indian Bank Monday reported a profit of Rs 70.13 crore for the quarter ending September 30.The bank had posted a profit of Rs 4.32 crore during the July-September 2017 quarter.As per a regulatory filing of the bank, the total income of the lender during the second quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,854.4 crore as against Rs 1,816.67 crore in the same period in 2017-18.The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) widened to 4.61 per cent of its assets compared to 3.57 per cent.The net NPA also rose to 3.16 per cent during the quarter from 2.57 per cent in the corresponding period previous year.Shares of South Indian Bank closed at Rs 12.60 on BSE, down 0.32 per cent. PTI NKD CS BALBAL