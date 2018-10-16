South Indian Bank shares zoom nearly 17% on robust Q2 show

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Shares of South Indian Bank Tuesday surged nearly 17 per cent after the company reported a profit of Rs 70.13 crore for the September quarter. The stock rose by 16.11 per cent to settle at Rs 14.63 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 16.98 per cent to Rs 14.74. On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 16.66 per cent to close at Rs 14.70. In terms of the equity volume, 202.66 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 11 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 4.32 crore during the July-September 2017 quarter. As per the regulatory filing of the bank on Monday, the total income of the lender during the second quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,854.4 crore as against Rs 1,816.67 crore in the same period in 2017-18. The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) widened to 4.61 per cent of its assets compared to 3.57 per cent. PTI SUM SHWSHW