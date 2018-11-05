'South Korea First Lady reaches Lucknow to a rousing reception'

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) South Korea's First Lady Kim Jung-sook arrived here Monday to a rousing reception at the Amausi airport.She was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who welcomed her with a bouquet.Kim, who reached India Sunday on a four-day visit, is scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony for building a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya Tuesday."Affectionate bonding. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Mrs Kim Jung-sook. India and ROK (Republic of Korea) share a special strategic partnership since 2015 and our relations have deepened and diversified in recent years," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted earlier."The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the MEA had said last week.According to Korean legends, Princess Suriratna from Ayodhya had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok some 2000 years ago.The South Korean First Lady will also attend the 'Deepotsav' event in Ayodhya Tuesday evening.Kim will leave for Agra on Wednesday for a visit to the Taj Mahal before flying back home. PTI SAB SMI RAXRAX