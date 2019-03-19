South Korea, India need to discuss policy aspect of new tech: Korean Ambassador

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) South Korean Ambassador Tuesday said India and Korea need to discuss policy aspect of new technologies to develop ethical artificial intelligence. "India and Korea need to discuss policy aspect....to create ethical AI in near future," Shin Bongkil, Ambassador, Embassy of Republic of Korea to India, said at an Assocham event here. He said there are four major areas -- digital transformation, future manufacturing, future utilities and healthcare -- for bilateral cooperation. Bongkil said India is strong in software and Korea in hardware and cooperation among the two countries has potential to lead the fourth industrial revolution. PTI PRS HRS