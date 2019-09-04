South Korean army delegation visits para Brigade HQ

Mathura, Sep 4 (PTI)- A South Korean army delegation on Wednesday visited the Para Brigade headquarters at Agran near here as part of the two countries efforts to strengthen their mutual ties, an Army spokesperson said. The five-member visiting team, led by South Korean Army Major General Kim Sungdo, were briefed by the Para Brigade commander, said spokesperson Gargi Malik Sinha. Raised in October 1941 during the Second World War, the Para Brigade, headquartered at Agra, is a fully airborne brigade and a decisive force multiplier of the Indian Army.The visiting team members also interacted with the Brigade's staff members and officers, said Sinha, adding, the South Korean team also visited the Ordnance Service Park, besides places of historical significance like Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Agra. The delegation had earlier reached New Delhi on September 2, and interacted with Vice Chief of the Army Staff there, she added. PTI CORR RAXRAX