South Korean pop group BTS named Sexiest Asian men in UK list

By Aditi Khanna London, Dec 12 (PTI) South Korean pop group BTS topped the '50 Sexiest Asian Men' list released in London on Wednesday.The 'super group' snatched the annually released title from last years winner, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who came in third this year in the list compiled by UK-based 'Eastern Eye' weekly based on votes from fans around the world and heat generated on social media. "BTS brought together diverse cultures from around the world in a way no Asian celebrity ever has," said Asjad Nazir, the newspapers Entertainment Editor behind the annual list."They smashed through glass ceilings, broke down cultural barriers and built bridges of hope around the world with their marvellous music. The brilliant band also made people think by highlighting social initiatives, promoting self-acceptance and their 'Love Myself' campaign," he said.Indian television actor and star of the hit TV serial 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Vivian Dsena was ranked second, with British-Pakistani pop star Zayn Malik fourth and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan completing the top five."I feel honoured and blessed to have fans like I do. I can't thank them enough for their support and for voting. This is what makes me work hard every time. God bless them always," said Dsena.Last year's highest new entry, rapidly rising television star Mohsin Khan, was ranked sixth and actor Gurmeet Choudhary ranked seven. Music and cinema star Ali Zafar (eighth) reclaimed his title as the sexiest Pakistani on the planet and rounded off an action-packed year that included his hit movie production 'Teefa In Trouble'. "I am humbled and thankful yet again. Big shout out to all the fans who voted," said Zafar. One of two editor's choices for the 2018 list is Akshay Kumar, who made the top 10 for the first time and ranked at number nine for his contribution to women's rights in India with his universally acclaimed film 'Pad Man'. "The actor showed that male sexiness is empowering women. With his critically acclaimed film 'Pad Man' and by becoming a brand ambassador for a sanitary pads brand, Akshay Kumar perhaps did more for women's rights than all the men in the list combined," said Nazir.The Top 10 is completed by the only sportsman in the list, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The youngest in the list for a second year in a row is 22-year-old Pakistani singer-songwriter Danyal Zafar (40th) and the eldest is 66-year-old newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (48th). The highest new Indian entry is actor Harshad Chopda (19th), the highest-placed singer is Armaan Malik (21st) and Hrithik Roshan (5th) remains the only celebrity to have featured in every edition of the list in its 15-year history.Others highlights in the 2018 edition of the list includes Ranveer Singh (11th), Prabhas (13th), Salman Khan (14th), Nakuul Mehta (16th), Varun Dhawan (18th), Shah Rukh Khan (25th), Ranbir Kapoor (29th), Ahan Shetty (38th), Sidharth Malhotra (45th) and Atif Aslam (46th).Last week, Deepika Padukone was named the sexiest Asian woman for the second time in three years. The complete list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men will be released on Friday. PTI AK SCYSCY