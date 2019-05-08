South Western Army commander visits Strike One corps in Mathura

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Cherish Mathson is on a two-day visit to Mathura to review the operational preparedness of the Strike One corps, a defence spokesperson said Wednesday.The commander began his visit Tuesday, he said."The Army commander was briefed extensively on the operational, training and administrative aspects. The formation commanders and senior staff of Strike One also attended the briefing," spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said here. He said Lt Gen Mathson commended Strike One for its operational readiness. PTI SDA IJT