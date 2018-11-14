South Western Command to organise 'Wartech' in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Over 40 firms from across the country will showcase their latest defence technology related equipments during an expo at Jaipur military station on November 16.South Western Army commander Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson will be the chief guest at the 'Wartech' which will be attended by senior officers of the Army and paramilitary forces, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said on Wednesday.He said the expo was being organised to provide an opportunity to experience developments in the field of defence and security-related technology and interact with firms dealing with these type of equipment."The day-long event will see over 40 firms from across the country showcasing their latest products to include radars, electro optical and night vision devices, security-related equipment, communication, fire fighting and humanitarian assistance-related equipment," he said. Besides the civil firms, the Army units will also be displaying in house ideas and innovations during the expo."This being the maiden effort of its kind in the Sapta Shakti Command will be the stepping stone for similar and bigger events in the coming years," he added. PTI SDA DPB