Southwest monsoon reaches Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) The southwest monsoon entered the desert state of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. The monsoon is likely to further advance to other parts of the state in the next few days as the conditions are favourable, Shiv Ganesh, director, MeT department-Jaipur, said. "The southwest monsoon advanced to southern parts of east Rajasthan Tuesday morning," he said in a release.Meanwhile, Ajmer recorded a maximum rainfall of 25 mm till Tuesday morning. Pilani and Dabok received 15.3 mm and 13.1 mm rain, respectively during this period. Few other areas of the state also recorded below 5 mm rainfall, the MeT added. PTI SDA SRY

