Soybean futures add more losses on weak global cues

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Soybean prices fell further by Rs 20 to Rs 3,556 per quintal in futures trade today as participants engaged in liquidating bets in sync with a weak trend overseas.

Marketmen said persistent fall in soybean prices was mostly attributed to offloading of bets by participants, taking negative leads from the global markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in July contracts moved down by Rs 20 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 3,556 per quintal, showing an open interest of 81,730 lots.

Soybean for delivery in June also eased by Rs 14 or 0.39 per cent to Rs 3,535 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,10,340 lots. PTI SDG SUN SDG ANU ANU