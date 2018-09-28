Soybean futures dip on global cues

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Soybean prices were down by Rs 18 to Rs 3,256 per quintal in futures trade Friday as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak trend overseas. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in November was down by Rs 18 or 0.55 per cent to Rs 3,256 per quintal, with a business turnover of 1,00,260 open interest lots. Soybean for delivery in October also fell by Rs 12 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 3,248 per quintal, with an open interest of 42,470 lots. Marketmen said reducing of holdings by participants in line with a weak trend in global markets and ample stocks at the spot markets against thin demand, largely pulled down soybean prices in futures trade here. PTI SDG SUN SDG ADIADI