Soybean futures drop by Rs 25 per quintal

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Soybean prices were down by Rs 25 at Rs 3,767 per quintal in futures trade Friday as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in April moved down by Rs 25, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 3,767 per quintal with an open interest of 84,650 lots. Soybean for delivery in May also fell by Rs 16, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 3,828 per quintal with an open interest of 64,850 lots. Marketmen said the fall in soybean prices at futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants. Besides, weakness at the physical market kept pressure on the commodity prices, they added. PTI ADI RVKRVK