Soybean futures eased by Rs 16 per quintal

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 16 to Rs 3,777 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in June moved down by Rs 16, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 3,777 per quintal with an open interest of 55,650 lots. Soybean for delivery in May also eased by Rs 15, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 3,730 per quintal with an open interest of 1,52,460 lots. Marketmen said the fall in soybean prices at futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants. Besides, weakness at the physical market kept pressure on the commodity prices. PTI RUJ SHWSHW