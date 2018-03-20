Soybean futures fall 1.02% on weak global cues

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 38 to Rs 3,687 per quintal in futures trade today as investors cut exposure on weak global sentiment.

Market players said the fall in soybean futures prices was due to muted demand amid ample stocks.

Besides, weakness in edible oils prices also weighed on soybean futures prices, they quoted.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, soybean delivery for March slipped by Rs 38, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 3,687 per quintal with an open interest of 8,530 lots.

Meanwhile, prices for April contracts fell Rs 18, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 3,718 per quintal with an open interest of 2,35,760 lots. PTI SDG SDG ANS ANS