Soybean futures gain 0.91 per cent on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Soybean prices were higher by 0.91 per cent at Rs 3,862 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after traders raised their bets in tune with upbeat overseas leads. Marketmen said widening of portfolios by investors, taking positive cues from global markets, mainly gave push to soybean prices at futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most active delivery in April went up by Rs 35, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 3,862 per quintal having an open interest of 84,740 lots. Similarly, the delivery for May contracts edged up by Rs 31, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 3,899 per quintal with an open interest of 39,930 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK