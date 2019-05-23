Soybean futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Soybean prices were up by Rs 25 to Rs 3,756 per quintal in futures trade Thursday on widening of positions by speculators in line with a positive trend at the spot market. Marketmen said raising of bets by participants at the spot market largely supported the upside move in soybean prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 25, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 3,756 per quintal, in an open interest of 35,140 lots. In a similar manner, the delivery for August contracts rose by Rs 10, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 3,782 per quintal, showing an open interest of 9,900 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW