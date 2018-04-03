Soybean futures slide on global cues

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Soybean prices drifted lower by Rs 22 to Rs 3,857 per quintal in futures trade today as participants trimmed their positions, driven by muted overseas cues.

Marketmen said, cutting down of bets by the participants, tracking a weak trend overseas, led to the fall in soybean prices at futures trade here.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in the current month slipped by Rs 22, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 3,857 per quintal, having an open interest of 1,63,000 lots.

Also, May delivery moved down by Rs 20, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 3,918 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,08,420 lots. PTI SDG SUN SHW SBT