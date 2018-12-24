Soybean futures slide on profit-booking

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Soybean prices met with resistance at prevailing levels, falling by Rs 23 to Rs 3,448 per quintal in futures trade Monday due to selling by operators on weak global clues. Marketmen attributed the downtrend in soybean futures to weak global cues. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean delivery for April 2019 eased by Rs 23, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 3,448 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 910 lots.In the similar way, the delivery for March shed Rs 15, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 3,410 per quintal, in a business turnover of 26,060 open lots. PTI SHW ANU