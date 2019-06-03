scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Soybean futures slide on profit-booking

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 40 to Rs 3,678 per quintal in futures trade Monday as traders preferred to book profits at existing levels. Marketmen attributed the downtrend in soybean futures to profit-booking by investors at prevailing levels. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean delivery for July contracts eased by Rs 40, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 3,678 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 71,960 lots. In a similar way, the delivery for August shed Rs 39, or 1.04 per cent, to Rs 3,711 per quintal in a business turnover of 13,450 open lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos