Soybean futures slide on subdued global cues

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Soybean prices were down by another Rs 13 to Rs 3,838 per quintal in futures trade today due to offloading of holdings by speculators in tune with weak overseas cues.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, soybean to be delivered in current month was trading lower by Rs 13 or 0.34 per cent to Rs 3,838 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,58,090 lots.

Similarly, the delivery of the May month contract of soybean fell by Rs 10 or 0.26 per cent to Rs 3,906 per quintal, open interest stood at 1,11,870 lots.

Marketmen said persistent fall in soybean prices at futures was mostly due to offloading of positions by participants.