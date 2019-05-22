Soybean futures up on firm demand

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Soybean prices rose by Rs 13 to Rs 3,746 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their positions supported by a strong spot demand. Tight arrivals from the producing regions further influenced the prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in July was up by Rs 13, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 3,746 per quintal. Soybean for delivery in August contracts also jumped by Rs 14, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 3,781 per quintal. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic demand pushed up soybean prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW