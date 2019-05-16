Soybean futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Soybean prices rose by Rs 9 to Rs 3,802 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators raised their positions supported by a strong spot demand. Tight arrivals from the producing regions further influenced the prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in June contracts was up by Rs 9, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 3,802 per quintal 1,42,700. Marketmen said, fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic demand mainly pushed up soybean prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW