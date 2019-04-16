Soybean futures up Rs 25 on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Soybean prices rose by Rs 25 at Rs 3,700 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after traders raised their bets in tune with upbeat overseas leads. Marketmen said widening of portfolios by investors, taking positive cues from global markets, mainly gave push to soybean prices at futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most active delivery in April went up by Rs 25, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 3,700 per quintal having an open interest of 1,220 lots. The delivery for May contracts was trading lower by Rs 16, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 3,739 per quintal with an open interest of 1,53,970 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW