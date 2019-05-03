Soybean prices fall by Rs 12 on weak spot demand

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 12 to Rs 3,751 per quintal in futures trade Friday after participants cut down their bets, tracking negative cues from the physical markets. Besides, muted demand led to the fall in soybean prices, marketmen said. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soyabean contracts for August fell by Rs 12, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 3,751 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 320 lots. Similarly, soybean for far-month September eased by Rs 60, or 1.61 per cent, to Rs 3,660 per quintal with an open interest of 80 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK