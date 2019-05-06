Soybean prices fall by Rs 23 on weak spot demand

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 23 to Rs 3,680 per quintal in futures trade Monday after participants cut down their bets, tracking negative cues from the physical markets. Besides, muted demand led to fall in soybean prices, marketmen said. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for July fell by Rs 23, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 3,680 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 4,670 lots. Similarly, soybean contracts for September delivery eased by Rs 17, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 3,641 per quintal with an open interest of 1,15,700 lots. PTI SHW RVKRVK