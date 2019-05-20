Soybean prices fall by Rs 23 on weak spot demand

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 23 to Rs 3,728 per quintal in futures trade Monday after participants cut down their bets, tracking negative cues from the physical market. Besides, muted demand also led to the fall in prices, marketmen said. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for July fell by Rs 23, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 3,728 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 27,320 lots. Soybean for August also eased by Rs 50, or 1.31 per cent, to Rs 3,758 per quintal with an open interest of 6,720 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK