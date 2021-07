New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 15 to Rs 3,318 per quintal in futures trade. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in December fell by Rs 15 or 0.45 per cent to Rs 3,318 per quintal. Soybean for delivery in January 2019, also dipped by Rs 12 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 3,410 per quintal. PTI ADIADI