Soybean prices fall on scanty demand

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Soybean prices Friday fell by Rs 8 to Rs 3,486 per quintal in futures trade due to muted cues in the market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in February also fell by Rs 15 or 0.23 per cent to Rs 3,318 per quintal having an open interest of 44,320 lots. Soybean for delivery in March, dipped by Rs 9 or 0.25 per cent to Rs 3,528 per quintal in an open interest of 54,110 lots.