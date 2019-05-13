Soybean prices fall on weak spot demand

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Soybean prices fell by Rs 4, to Rs 3,804 per quintal in futures trade Monday after participants cut down their bets tracking negative cues from the physical market. Besides, muted demand for soybean attributed the fall in prices, marketmen said. Soyabean for August contracts fell by Rs 4, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 3,804 per quintal clocking an open interest of 3,060 lots. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for October contracts eased by Rs 74, or 2.1 per cent, to Rs 3,370 per quintal having an open interest of 270 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW