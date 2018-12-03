scorecardresearch
Soybean prices fall Rs 12 on scanty demand

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Soybean prices dipped by Rs 12 to Rs 3,382 per quintal in futures trade Monday as investors cut down their holdings amid subdued overseas lead. Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants following a weak trend in global markets led to fall in soybean prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January 2019 eased by Rs 12, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 3,382 per quintal, having an open interest of 1,24,940 lots. Soybean for February next year fell by Rs 7, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 3,432 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 29,060 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW

