Soybean prices up on good demand

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Soybean prices were up by Rs 46 to Rs 3,362 per quintal in futures trade. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in November was up by Rs 46 or 1.39 per cent to Rs 3,362 per quintal. Soybean for delivery in January 2019, also rose by Rs 46 or 1.35 per cent to Rs 3,458 per quintal. Marketmen said Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as exports demand pushed up soybean prices in futures trade here. PTI ADIADI