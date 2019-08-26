SP, BSP accuse Centre of misusing probe agencies; BJP refutes allegation

(Eds: Adds Mayawati comments, details ) Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party slammed the BJP-led Centre on Monday for "misusing probe agencies" for its political interests, a charge rubbished by the saffron party.SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the government was trying to give a new definition to democracy by using the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department."One should learn institutional control from the BJP. No government has done it earlier. ED, CBI and fear -- this is new democracy. The BJP is trying to give a new definition to democracy through the ED and the Income Tax (department), and creating fear," he told reporters at the SP headquarters here.These have become "new institutions" under the BJP, Yadav alleged. Later, BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted that all state and central governments till date have "misused all investigating agencies in their political interests, which is not hidden from anyone".Rubbishing the opposition charge, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh sought to know as to why Akhilesh Yadav was afraid."Both, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are autonomous organisations, and those involved in corruption are being probed. Why is Akhilesh Yadav afraid?" he posed.Singh, however, alleged that corruption and crime were at their peak in the state during the rule of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)."The entire council of ministers under the SP rule was virtually neck-deep in corruption. On the contrary, our ministers and party workers are working for the welfare of the people. For us, politics is a mission and not a business," the state BJP chief told reporters.On Yadav's allegation that false cases are being lodged against senior SP leader Azam Khan, he said action has been taken according to law. "There is no political intervention from the BJP."The Samajwadi party chief had alleged, "In every corner of Lucknow illegal construction is going on, but no action is being taken. But a person who is running an educational institution is being framed for political reasons."Both the former chief ministers trained their guns at the Yogi Adityanath government claiming that it had failed on the law and order front."The state government had claimed it will not tolerate any disturbance in law and order, but incidents of murder, loot, rape and fake encounter have increased," Yadav said, adding, "Uttar Pradesh has got the highest number of notices from the National Human Rights Commission."Mayawati too came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue of law and order, saying Uttar Pradesh is now witnessing "jungle raj of mob lynching".In a tweet, she alleged that barring the BSP dispensation, all state governments have had the same track record on the law and order front."It was 'jungle raj of halla bol' earlier and now it is 'jungle raj' of mob lynching," Mayawati charged.On the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav said over 20 days have passed since the move but people there are still "imprisoned" in their houses."Journalists should tell what is going on there. When the government decision was so good, why did it not take people into confidence? Are people happy there? Whatever happened there, can happen with you and us in the future," he said.On the issue, Mayawati lashed out at the Opposition parties' attempted visit to Srinagar after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status."Under such circumstances, is this step of the leaders of Congress and other parties going to Kashmir without permission not giving the Centre and governor of that state an opportunity to do politics?" she said in a tweet.Yadav also alleged that the economy is collapsing and the currency ofBangladesh has become stronger than that of India.The government which promised of making the rupee stronger against the dollar has failed due to its faulty economic policies, he claimed, adding "Make in India has proved to be a flop show. The state government which initiated 'One District One Product' and other schemes could not start them on the ground." PTI ABN SAB NAV SMI NSDNSD