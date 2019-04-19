SP-BSP afraid of backwards uniting to re-elect Modi as PM: UP dy CM

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Attacking the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Friday alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati are afraid of backwards uniting to re-elect Narendra Modi as the country's prime minister.At a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD in Mainpuri earlier in the day, Mayawati had termed Modi as "farzi" (fake) backward and described SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, as a "real leader" of the backwards."Both Akhilesh and Mayawati are afraid of the unity of backwards to make Modi PM again. The backward PM made a world record of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. The alliance of fake-Bhatija and fake-Bua will fail. Due to Modi equation all caste equations have failed this time," Maurya said. "Those who are corrupt and have formed the 'thugbandhan' (alliance of cons) will not be able to stop Modi from becoming PM again," he added."The people of the country have made up their mind to make Modi their PM on March 23 and on that day the SP-BSP and the Congress will taste defeat," he said further.Holding the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments for the sorry state of affairs in the state, Maurya said, "Had the previous governments of these parties did anything for the development of the state and uplifitment of Dalits and backwards, our state would have been number one."He further said that the people of UP did not have any "expectation from those who believe in nepotisim, hooliganism and corruption". "The BJP is an alternative and stands for happiness, good governance, development and national security," he said.At a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD in Mainpuri, Mayawati had termed Prime Minister Modi as "farzi" backward describing the SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav as a "real leader" of the backwards. PTI ABN RHL