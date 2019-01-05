SP, BSP agree on alliance for LS polls: SP leader

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have agreed to an alliance ahead for the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said Saturday. A formal announcement on the gathbandhan between the two key parties in Uttar Pradesh is likely later this month, SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI. He said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their in-principle approval for an alliance after a series of meetings. The two leaders also met on Friday, he said. PTI NAV ASHASH