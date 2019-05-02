SP-BSP alliance forged out of fear of Modi: Anupriya Patel

Gorakhpur (UP), May 2 (PTI) Union minister Anupriya Patel, whose Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, Thursday took a dig at the SP-BSP alliance terming it like "oil and water" which was "forged out of fear".She claimed that the recent trend has made it clear that Narendra Modi will return as prime minister.Addressing an election meeting in Shohratgarh area of Siddhartnagar district, she said, "All matches are not made in heaven, some are made out of fear of Modi.""The live example is the SP-BSP alliance which is just like trying to mix water and oil. The alliance is made due to selfish reasons. Elephant (BSP symbol) has taken seat on bicycle (Samajwadi party symbol)... it is bound to be broken," Patel said.On the UN Security Council designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, she said, "It is a huge moral victory of the government. China has been saving Azhar for the last five years but ultimately bowed due to a determined government and also the true face of Pakistan has been revealed to all." PTI CORR SAB NSDNSD