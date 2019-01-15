SP-BSP alliance will not have any effect on BJP's performance in LS polls: UP DyCM Sharma

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Tuesday claimed that the SP-BSP alliance would not have any effect on BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the party would win 74 seats in the state. "Similar alliance was made between 'UP ke ladke' (SP's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) in the 2017 assembly polls and the BJP got the absolute majority. The new alliance will witness the same fate and the BJP will win 74 seats (out of total 80)," Sharma told reporters here. He claimed that there cannot be any coordination between workers of the SP and the BSP because of an infamous episode that led to breakup of their alliance in 1995. Highlighting the works done by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Sharma said, "The parties which take name of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar did nothing and not followed his ideology. It was the Modi government which worked for the benefits to Dalits and backwards." Talking about allegations of playing 'dharma ki rajneeti' (politics of religion), Sharma said, "It is true. We do politics of 'rashtra dharma', which everyone should do." Denying all allegations levelled by BSP supremo Mayawati against the BJP, he said, "Some people are dreaming to grab power and doing everything for that. It is an opportunistic alliance." PTI ABN SNESNE