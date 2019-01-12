SP-BSP 'gunaahbandhan' attempt to save each other's identity: UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Terming the electoral tie-up between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh as "gunaahbandhan", state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday said it was a means to cover up crimes and an attempt to save each other's identity.In a statement issued here, Pandey said, "This is a 'gunaahbandhan', which has been forged to cover up crimes, while attempting to save each other's identity. This is an alliance of opportunistic forces, who had thrown Uttar Pradesh in the fire of misgovernance, corruption and crime."He also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre had worked for all sections of the society and given a new identity to good governance."By raising questions on EVMs today, Mayawati has admitted her defeat," Pandey said.He claimed that the alliance will face defeat in Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha polls, irrespective of the election method."Mayawati shook hands with the SP, which is guilty of unleashing atrocities on Dalits and the poor, deprived, exploited sections of the society," Pandey said.He claimed that the alliance, which was a "fallout of the fear of a Modi Tsunami", would have "no impact on the BJP". PTI NAV RC