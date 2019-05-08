SP-BSP-RLD alliance's prospects to improve in next 2 phases of LS polls: Mayawati

By Abhinav Pandey(Eds: Recasting intro) Azamgarh (UP), May 8 (PTI) Rubbishing the BJP's claimthat it was doing well in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the BSP-SP-RLD combine in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday said on the contrary, the prospects of their alliance were improving day by day."The prospects of the opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha polls," BSP chief Mayawati said at joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav here.RLD chief Ajit Singh also addressed the rally at the Azamgarh Muslim Education and Welfare Trust ground.The BSP supremo said ever since the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was formed, "BJP leaders have lost their sleep."Mayawati appealed to the voters to ensure a historic win for Yadav, who is the joint opposition candidate from the seat held by the Samajwadi Party in the outgoing Lok Sabha.After SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's appeal to voters to back his son, Mayawati said, "You all should ensure victory of Akhilesh in such a way that the BJP candidate (Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua) does not muster courage to contest again."Hitting out at the BJP, the BSP chief said, "We are not 'mahamilawati', it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is 'mahamilawati' (highly adulterated)."Modi has often labelled the opposition alliance "'mahamilawati".Dubbing the Congress and the BJP two sides of the same coin, she said, "Dono kaa chaal charan ek hai (both have same nature and character)."Mayawati said Modi will try to create more confusion in the days to come and appealed to the voters not to fall prey to his designs."Unkey achchey din ladd gaye (Modi's good days are over) and bad days are staring at his face," she said."The BJP got hold of some selfish people belonging to the backward community after the BSP government of social brotherhood was formed in 2007 and helped them form parties. Whenever elections arrive the BJP gives them money to withdraw their candidature or gives them one or two seats for their votes," the BSP chief said.Commenting on formation of a new party by Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav, Mayawati said, "Now the BJP has committed dacoity at Akhilesh's house and got his uncle form a new party. Wherever are there BJP candidates, Shivpal's nominees are fielded to cut into the SP's vote share.""Small organisations of Dalit communities are being propped up by the BJP to divide votes. You all should shun them," she told party cadre and the voters.In a similar refrain, the SP chief claimed it was "raining votes" for the "mahagathbandhan" in the last five phases of polling and the scenario would be the same in the remaining two phases.Making fun of Modi, Akhilesh Yadav said he came as a tea vendor and became 'chowkidar', and asked the voters to snatch away his 'chowki' (chair).BJP president Amit Shah has asserted in his speeches and interviews that the party will improve its tally in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2014 when it bagged a whopping 71 seats out of 80, besides its ally Apna Dal winning two.Sharing stage with the BSP and the SP bosses, RLD chief Ajit Singh said Modi's days as prime minister are over.He appealed to the people to vote out the "government of liars". PTI ABN NAV SMI NSDNSD