SP chief voices concern over safety of 'missing' IAF pilot

(Eds: Recasting intro, adding details) Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) SP president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday voiced concern over the safety of the IAF pilot "missing in action", saying he was praying for his safe return.Shortly after the MEA said it was ascertaining Pakistan's claim that a missing IAF pilot was in its custody, he also said the nation stands with him."I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot.May God protect you and give you courage and strength. Thenation stands with you," Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet.In another tweet later in the evening, Yadav said, "When the all-party meet happened, they were campaigning. When our pilot went missing, they were launching apps. The country demands that petty politics are set aside and our media acts responsibly so that our brave pilot is safely brought back home." In a brief statement, External Affairs Ministryspokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured an Indian pilot.The statement followed fresh Indo-Pak confrontations aday after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism actionagainst a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror training camp atBalakot in Pakistan, based on credible evidence that JeMintended to launch more attacks."In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost oneMiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimedthat he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,"he said.Akhilesh had Tuesday said, "I salute the Indian AirForce and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations." PTIABN NAV RAXRAX