SP declares 2 more candidates for LS polls

Lucknow Mar 12 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Tuesday declared two more candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls. Ramji Lal Suman will be the party's candidate from Hathras (reserved) seat and Rajendra S Bind will be the party's nominee from Mirzapur seat, according to an official release issued here. Earlier, the SP had declared candidates on nine seats in the state, including party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Kannauj and MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav from Badaun and Firozabad, respectively. The other SP candidates are Kamlesh Katheria from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Valmiki from Bahraich.