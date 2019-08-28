SP declares candidates for Hamirpur bypolls

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced Manoj Kumar Prajapati as its candidate for the Hamirpur bypolls. "Party president Akhilesh Yadav has declared Prajapati as official candidate from Hamirpur," a party release issued here said. Hamirpur will go to the polls on September 23 while the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for other seats. After the SP-BSP alliance came to an end following the Lok Sabha debacle, candidates from both parties will be facing each other in the Hamirpur bypolls. The BSP has declared Naushad Ali as its candidate from the assembly segment. PTI ABN RDKRDK