SP declares candidates for three seats

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Monday declared candidates for three seats in Uttar Pradesh, including for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. Shalini Yadav, who joined SP Monday evening, was given ticket from Varanasi and Sanjay Chauhan was declared from Chandauli, a party release said. The SP also fielded former BJP leader Ram Charitra Nishad from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat in place of Rajendra S Bind, it said. Nishad, a BJP MP from Machlishahr constituency, had last week joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Varanasi, Chandauli and Mirzapur constituencies will got to polls in the last phase on May 19. PTI ABN AAR