SP demands removal of Rampur SP, DM ahead of bypoll

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Alleging bias, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to remove the district magistrate and the police chief of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly bypolls next month.Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav met officials of the Election Commission here and demanded the removal of the two officials ahead of the October 21 bypolls.The party had made a similar representation before the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.The party has alleged that the two officials have created an atmosphere of terror in the district and holding of free and fair polls there will be difficult in their presence.By-elections will be held in 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.The bypoll in Rampur was necessitated after senior SP leader Mohd Azam Khan won the Lok Sabha elections from the Rampur parliamentary seat. Khan has represented the Rampur Assembly seat for nine terms. PTI NAB IJT