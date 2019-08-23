SP dissolves UP state executive

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday dissolved its entire Uttar Pradesh state, district, youth wing and other executives, party sources said. "Party president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved all the state executive. All district executives, executives of youth and other wings have also been dissolved," a senior party leader told PTI. The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, he added. PTI ABNHMB