scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

SP dissolves UP state executive

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday dissolved its entire Uttar Pradesh state, district, youth wing and other executives, party sources said. "Party president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved all the state executive. All district executives, executives of youth and other wings have also been dissolved," a senior party leader told PTI. The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, he added. PTI ABNHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos